USXC race to travel through Kittson County Wednesday

Good snow cover in Kittson County means the United States X-Country Snowmobile Racing (USXC) Winnipeg to Willmar I-600 race will continue as planned for the first day of the race: Wednesday, February 8.

Brian Nelson, USXC owner, announced Monday that the race route would be altered due to lack of snow south of Park Rapids. The race will contain three days of racing instead of four, following a course from Winnipeg to Thief River Falls and finishing at Bemidji.

The first day of the race will remain as planned. Snowmobiles will depart on Wednesday, February 8, from Winnipeg, MB, with 200 miles planned to Thief River Falls on the first day.

Drivers will enter Kittson County at St. Vincent, travelling on road ditch along Highway 75, then heading west on County Road 6 at Humboldt, through Orleans, picking up Highway 59 at Lancaster, then through Lake Bronson, Halma, and Karlstad.

