Betty Lou Floan, 91, of East Grand Forks, MN, passed away on Thursday, February 2nd, 2017 at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND.

Betty Lou Kronschnabel was born on July 31, 1925 in Fertile, MN, the daughter of Albert and Marie (Blackstead) Kronschnabel. Betty grew up in Fertile, MN and following graduation from Fertile High School in 1943, spent two years in Richmond, CA, working in the Payroll Department of Henry Kaiser’s Shipyard during World War II. Upon returning to Fertile, she was locally employed at the First State Bank. On September 1, 1946 Betty married her high school sweetheart, Donald L. Floan. They lived in Grand Forks, ND and she worked at the First State Bank in East Grand Forks. The Floan family moved to East Grand Forks, MN in 1956. Betty loved to cook and had a fabulous sense of humor. She enjoyed traveling after retirement, and despite Don’s best efforts to get Betty to fly, she despised flying.

Loving family members who survive Betty include her children, Linda (Steve) DeVries of Maplewood, MN, Sherrie (Gary) Sanders of East Grand Forks, MN and Mark (Claudia) Floan of Asheville, NC; grandchildren, Jeremy (Katie) DeVries, Lindsay (Krista) DeVries, Cassie (Ben Elliott) Floan, Travis (Kim) Floan, Brandon Floan, and Eric (Gina) Sanders; 11 great-grandchildren; and one sister, LuVerne Olson of Rochester, MN. Betty is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald Floan on May 30, 2006; sisters, Evangeline Thorson and Myrdith Gjernes; and brother, Donald Kronschnabel.

Funeral Service: 3:00 PM on Monday, February 6, 2017 in Dahl Funeral Home, 2029 Central Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN

Visitation: One Hour Prior Funeral Service on Monday in Dahl Funeral Home

Interment: Resurrection Cemetery ~ East Grand Forks, MN

