Gleason Glen Larson, 83

Gleason Glen Larson, age 83, of East Grand Forks, MN died Saturday, February 4, 2017, at Valley Eldercare in Grand Forks, ND.

Gleason was born October 21, 1933 in Melvin, MN, the son of the late Randolf and Florence (Nagle) Larson. He grew up and attended country school the in Key West, MN, area. He married Iva Belle Wiertzema on June 6, 1954 in Key West, MN. He worked for area farmers including Mervin McDonald for 9 years. He also worked for American Crystal Sugar and the Grand Forks Air Force Base. From 1970 to 2015 he worked for the Grand Forks City Bus until his retirement. He married Mae Pederson on November 21, 1990 in Crookston, MN.

He is survived by his children, Melody Larson of East Grand Forks, MN; Karen Larson of Springfield, MO; Arleen (Rob) Berg of Grand Forks, ND; Audrey (Greg) Lammers of Liberty, MO; Jeffery (Kristi) Larson of East Grand Forks, MN; Lori (David) Kopischke of Morgan, MN; Peter (Zoranna) Larson of Blackduck, MN; and Paul (Wendy) Larson of East Grand Forks, MN; 10 grandchildren; step-son, Terry Pederson; friend, Dorothy Lund; brothers, Fred (Jeanette) Larson of East Grand Forks, MN; Larry (Bertha) Larson of Euclid, MN; Roger (Pat) Larson of Euclid, MN; Lee (Judy) Larson of Grand Forks, ND; and Gerald (Sherry) Larson of East Grand Forks, MN; and sister, Nancy (Jim) Kushinski of Perham, MN as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He is preceded in death by his wives Iva Belle Larson and Mae Larson; his parents, Randolf and Florence Larson; son, Lloyd Larson; and brother, Spencer Larson.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the East Grand Forks Senior Citizens Center.

Funeral Service: 2:00 pm ~ Friday, February 10, 2016, at Bethany Lutheran Church, East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: One Hour Before Service

Interment: North Bethany Lutheran Cemetery ~ East Grand Forks, MN ~ Spring 2017

