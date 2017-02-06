Kittson County/Truck Bids

NOTICE TO EQUIPMENT DEALERS ONE (1) NEW 4WD EXTENDED CAB, 6 ½’ LONG BOX, 1/2 TON PICKUP TRUCK BIDS CLOSE FEBRUARY 28, 2017 HALLOCK, MINNESOTA Sealed bids for furnishing and delivering One (1), New 4WD Extended Cab, 6 ½’ Long Box, 1/2 Ton Pickup truck will be received at the Kittson County Courthouse, Commissioners Boardroom, Hallock, Minnesota, until 1:00 P.M. on February 28, 2017. At that time the bids will be opened and read publicly. Bids must be submitted on forms available at the County Engineer’s office, 401 2nd Street SW, Hallock, MN 56728, 218-843-2686. Bidder to endorse on outside of sealed bid envelope “Proposal for One (1), New 4WD Extended Cab, 6 ½’ Long Box, 1/2 Ton Pickup Truck”. All bidders are invited to be present at the opening of the proposals. Bidder shall specify approximate delivery date and bid amount shall be without Federal Excise Tax delivered to the County Shop in Hallock, Minnesota. Bids must be accompanied by a certified check or bidder’s bond made payable to the Treasurer of Kittson County for at least 5% of the bid. The right is reserved to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities therein. Dated at Hallock, Minnesota this 23rd day of January, 2017. _____________________________________ Eric Christensen Kittson County Administrator 12 13 14