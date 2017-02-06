Norma G. Egeland 91

Norma G. Egeland age 91 of rural Fisher, MN, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2017 in Valley Eldercare Center of Grand Forks, ND.

Norma Genevieve Knutson was born on June 14, 1925 in Bygland, MN the daughter of Henry and Julia (Salverson) Knutson. She grew up in the Bygland area and was baptized and confirmed from Bygland Lutheran Church and also attended rural school district #222. She graduated from East Grand Forks Central High School. Following her high school graduation she attended Concordia College and earned a major in Home Economics, a minor in Biology and a one year Stenographic Certificate. Norma worked at Robertson Lumber Company in Grand Forks in the accounting department. On June 7, 1947 she married Ernest Egeland in Bygland Lutheran Church. The farm in which they lived is a Century Farm of Minnesota and was homesteaded in 1877. Norma and Ernest bought the homestead in 1949. She was treasurer for Bygland Lutheran Church Women, did visitations, was a Sunday School teacher at Bygland Lutheran Church and also volunteered helping the elderly. Norma truly enjoyed following her children and grandchildren’s activities and was an avid sports fan.

Norma is survived by her children, Carol Frykman of New Prague, MN; Paul (Stephanie) Egeland of Fisher, MN; and Mark (Carol) Egeland of Fisher, MN; 9 grandchildren, Eric (Becky) Egeland, Jami Egeland, Sarah (John) Olek, Sally (Eric) Swenson, Jon (Alicia) Frykman, Paul (Angie) Frykman, Alicia (Ross) Van Eps, Meredith Egeland, and Grant Egeland; 16 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Julia Knutson; husband Ernest on January 4, 2016; brother, Boyd Knutson and a sister Blanch Larson; son-in-law, Rick Frykman; and grandsons, David Egeland and Brian Frykman.

The family has requested that memorials be made to either Bygland Lutheran Church or Valley Eldercare.

Funeral Service: 2:00 PM on Monday, January 30, 2017 in Bygland Lutheran Church, Fisher, MN.

Visitation: 3:00 to 5:00 with a 4:30 PM Prayer Service on Sunday, January 29, 2017 in Dahl Funeral Home, 2029 Central Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN and also one hour prior Funeral Service on Monday in Bygland Lutheran Church.

Interment: Bygland Lutheran Cemetery in the spring of 2017

