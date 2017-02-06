Ronald “Ron” W. Busch, 87, of Grand Forks, ND, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2017, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.

Ronald was born at home in Sawyer, ND on March 1, 1929, to William & Irene (Hankel) Busch. He graduated from Sawyer High School in 1948 and attended Minot State Teacher’s College for 2 years. He worked on the family farm and for 2 of his uncles.

He was united in marriage to Dorothy Jennings of Rugby, ND, on June 21, 1953. They made their home in Minot where Ronald worked for Markle & Thompson Construction and later at Sweetheart Bakery as a route salesman.

He was drafted into the army in 1954 and was sent to Fort Leonard Wood in Rolla, MO. After basic training Dorothy and their infant daughter, LeeAnne, joined him there. In 1955, Ronald was sent to Fontainbleau, France to the Army base. Dorothy and LeeAnne joined him where daughter Dawn was born.

In 1956 Ronald was honorably discharged and they returned to Minot where he resumed his job with Sweetheart Bakery. He was transferred to Rugby where daughters Cheryl and Karen were born. He was promoted to Sales Supervisor and transferred back to Minot where daughter Alana was born. He supervised a number of salesmen. In 1965 he was transferred to Grand Forks where he set up several thrift stores and supervised a number of sales routes. He and Dorothy moved to the country in East Grand Forks, MN, in 1971.

Ronald took early retirement in 1989. He and Dorothy spent their retirement volunteering, remodeling and selling a home in Minot, traveling to Europe and the southwestern states. In 1991, they purchased a condo in Phoenix and spent the next 20 years living 6 months in AZ and 6 months in Grand Forks.

Ronald loved reading, caring for his big yard, garden and shelterbelt, traveling all over Arizona, watching TV, and visiting family.

In 1995, he broke his hip and found it necessary to sell the home in EGF and buy a townhouse in Grand Forks.

Ronald was a member of First Lutheran Church in EGF.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Dorothy; daughters: LeeAnne (Mark) Daucsavage of Grand Forks, Dawn (Dave) Jones of Mancos, CO, Cheryl (John) Stjern of Grand Forks, Karen (Steve) Arita of Elk Grove, CA, Alana (Joe) Ell of Sun Prairie, WI; grandchildren: Jeremy & Heidi Donner, Jason & Phil Jones, Diane Stjern Millican, Ryan Arita and Eric & Rachel Ell; four great-grandchildren: Treysen, Blake, Hendrix, Isaac; sister, Margery Bechtold of Bismarck and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Virgil and Larry; sisters, Adeline Mehlhoff and Velma Shessler.

Funeral Service: 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at First Lutheran Church 203 5th St NW in East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service on Monday, February 6 at Amundson Funeral Home 2975 S. 42nd St. Grand Forks, ND. Visitation will continue the hour prior to the service at the church.

Interment: Memorial Park South Cemetery, Grand Forks, ND.

