Kenneth Langaas, 85, of Greenbush, MN, passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2017 in LifeCare Medical Center at Roseau, MN.

Kenneth Joel Langaas was born in Lind Township, rural Greenbush, MN on Dec. 31, 1931 to the late John and Katie (Dallager) Langaas. He was born and raised on the family farm. He was baptized and confirmed at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, rural Greenbush. He attended the one room District 33 Svegdahl School until the 8th grade.

Kenneth served in the Army from Aug. 18, 1954 to July 28, 1956, and reserves until 1962. There he received his GED and learned to be a skilled carpenter. He was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, Japan and Korea.

When he returned from Korea, he worked at John Deere in Greenbush. He then met his bride of 57 ½ years, Loretta Virginia Fossell. He moved to St. Paul and worked as a carpenter before they married on June 27, 1959 and resided in Minneapolis for 6 months before moving back to the family farm.

On the farm Kenneth raised grain and many different animals, milked cows, had a PMU line. He worked at Marvin Windows repairing round top windows from 1987 to 1997. His greatest love was raising and racing horses and ponies. He also built lawn ornaments, houses, pony carts and chariots, wagons, buggies and a stagecoach. Kenneth and Loretta participated in numerous area parades and county fairs with their horses and ponies.

Ken and his friend and neighbor Norman Svegdahl founded a Horse and Chariot Racing Circuit about 1967. They competed in several locations throughout the area for many years.

He served as Bethlehem Church president, building committee member and sexton for many years. He was Treasurer of Lind Township for many years and served as Lind Township Fire Warden. He also taught carpentry class at the Greenbush public school in the late 70s.

He is survived by his wife Loretta and 4 children: Keith (Karyl) Langaas of Strathcona; Lowell (Rebecca) Langaas, Gary (Madonna) Langaas, and Tammy (Jeff) Wahl all of Greenbush.

8 Grandchildren: Alexa (Jesse) Bialas, Trey Langaas, Cody Langaas, Taylor Langaas, Heather (Rory Connell) Langaas, Adam (Candice) Langaas, Aubrey (Dominique) Johnson, Jordan (Erin Foss) Wahl.

6 Great-Grandchildren: Micah and Milania Bialas, Lily Connell, Cale Linland, Cora Langaas and Kyla and baby boy (on the way) Johnson.

Also surviving is his sister Joyce (Charles) Snyder of Anchorage, AK. and sisters-in-law: Carol Mae Sandstrom, Saginaw, MN, Diane (Orleen) Anderson of Greenbush, and Dorothy Fossell of Aurora, MN and brother-in-law James (Carol) Fossell of Wild Rose, WI and several nieces & nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandson Levi Langaas, his parents and Loretta’s parents, brothers-in-law Merle (infant), Vernon and Allen (Karen) Fossell and Turre Sandstrom and 1 niece, Lynn Klein.

Funeral Services were held on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at 11 AM in Gieseke Funeral Chapel of Greenbush, with Pastor Wesley Langaas, officiating. Vocal music was provided by Jody Kirkeide. Background music was performed and recorded by Tammy Wahl. Pallbearers were his grandsons, Cody, Adam and Trey Langaas and Jordan Wahl, and his godsons, Mardy Anderson and Noel Svegdahl.

Military Honors were conducted by Moen-Zimek Post 88, American Legion of Greenbush.

Visitation was on Monday, with a Prayer Service led by Pastor Wesley Langaas in Gieseke Funeral Chapel.

Burial was in Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery, rural Greenbush. Arrangements were with Gieseke Funeral Chapel of Greenbush.