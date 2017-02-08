Board of Audit Norway Township By Editor | February 8, 2017 | 0 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to residents of Norway Township, Kittson County, that the Board of Audit meeting will be held at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at the home of Chris Davis. Kayla Klegstad, Clerk Norway Township Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE/Shirley A. Turpin, a single woman. January 16, 2017 | No Comments » Title: Baudette/Rainy River International Bridge Replacement Project January 16, 2017 | No Comments » Nelson Park Township Board Audit Notice January 16, 2017 | No Comments » Kittson County/Truck Bids January 16, 2017 | No Comments » Lake of the Woods County Commissioner Proceedings January 16, 2017 | No Comments »