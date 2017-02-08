Ice Fishing Derby at Lake Bronson Sunday

The Lake Bronson Lions Club will be hosting its 32nd Annual Ice Fishing Derby on Sunday, February 12, 2017, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lake Bronson State Park.

Anglers can register at the Visitors Center.

Minnows will be available at the Bronson Market in Lake Bronson, beginning at 6 a.m. and closing at 2 p.m.

Raffle drawings for cash will be held after the weigh-in for all fish. Tickets for the raffle drawing may be purchased from any Lake Bronson Lion.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three in the categories of: Angled Northern, Speared Northern (minimum of 2 lbs.), Angled Walleye, Angled Single Perch.

In the event of inclement weather, the alternate date will be Saturday, February 18, 2017.