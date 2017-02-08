Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report

Resorts are on the move to stay on fish. The bite has been good overall. Working every fish is a must! The anglers working a jigging spoon with a rattle and a dead stick are being rewarded. Key depth is 29-31 ft and best colors continue to be glow red, pink and gold on jigging spoons tipped with minnow head or tail. Dead stick plain hook (try glow or colored) or smaller walleye jigs and live minnow. Some jumbo perch being caught as well. Electronics improving catch rate.

The Rainy River morning and evening bite has been good. Know the river or use a resort or guide for safety. The snowmobile trail is staked from Wheeler’s Point to Baudette on the river. Do not deviate from trail unless you are familiar with ice conditions.

Good fishing up at the NW Angle. Best colors include glow pink and gold. For walleyes on MN side, morning / evening bite in 13-20′ targeting rock reefs and points. Mid-day move off structure in 22-30 feet of water. Ontario, walleyes in 25′ or deeper. Big crappies in 30+ feet on small rippin raps, small jigs/plastics/minnows. Keep crappies if fishing deeper than 25′ as high mortality if released in deep water. Work through resorts and stay on ice road. Some frozen ruts off trail can be dangerous use caution on snowmobile or ATV. Fish houses out through March, walleyes/saugers through April 14th. Resorts and ice fishing reservations at www.LakeoftheWoodsMN.com/Lodging.