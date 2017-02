Nelson Park Township Board of Audit will be held on Monday February 13, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. at the Gordon Pietruszewski residence. All business concerning the year end audit of the Clerk and Treasurers’ book will be done at this time. In the event of inclement weather the meeting will be held on February 20th, 2017 at the same time and location.

Kenneth Stusynski, Clerk Nelson Park Township