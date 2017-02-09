Greenbush-Badger Lions make donation for sight-testing machine

At the January 19, 2017, supper meeting of the Greenbush-Badger Lions club, a presentation was given by Jo Christian, Northwest Community Action Early Head Start manager. Christian spoke about the need for a sight-testing machine to improve the testing of Head Start students with vision problems.

According to information received, The “Spot Screener” is a handheld, portable device used to quickly and easily detect vision issues in patients from six months of age through adult. It will screen both eyes at once from a three-foot distance. According to Welch Allyn, who supplies the screens, it will successfully capture readings 97% of the time. Patient age and cooperation can have less of an impact on the results. The test can be performed in seconds while testing both eyes at the same time and results are easy to understand.

The Greenbush-Badger Lions club voted to donate $500 towards the purchase of a Spot Vision Screener. The total cost is around $7,000.

“It is hoped that other area Lions Clubs will also be able to donate towards this purchase of this worthy cause,” local club president Bill Wagner said.

To find out more about these machines, read the February 8 issue of The Tribune in print or online.