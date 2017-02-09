NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE/Shirley A. Turpin, a single woman.

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: November 15, 2013 MORTGAGOR: Shirley A. Turpin, a single woman. MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.. DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded January 7, 2014 Lake of the Woods County Recorder, Document No. A000093259. ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc.. Dated December 6, 2016 Recorded December 14, 2016, as Document No. A000097336. TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: 100319533210151340 LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: One Reverse Mortgage, LLC RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc. MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 440 Wilderness Avenue, Williams, MN 56686 TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 62.51.00.081 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: A PARCEL OF LAND BEING A PART OF LOT 8, AUDITOR’S PLAT NO.2, IN THE CITY OF WILLIAMS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE AND OF RECORD, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT: BEGINNING AT A POINT IN THE WEST BOUNDARY OF SAID LOT 8, 33 FEET EAST AND 33 FEET SOUTH OF THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 18, TOWNSHIP 161 NORTH, RANGE 33 WEST, THENCE SOUTH ALONG THE WEST BOUNDARY OF SAID LOT 8 ADISTANCE OF 170 FEET, TO A POINT; THENCE EAST ON A LINE PARALLEL TO THE NORTH BOUNDARY OF SAID LOT 8 TO THE POINT OF INTERSECTION WITH THE EAST BOUNDARY OF SAID LOT 8; THENCE NORTH ALONG THE EAST BOUNDARY OF SAID LOT 8 A DISTANCE OF 170 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE WEST ON THE NORTH BOUNDARY OF SAID LOT 8 TO THE POINT OF INTERSECTION WITH THE WEST BOUNDARY OF SAID LOT 8, SAID POINT ALSO BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING. COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Lake of the Woods ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $76,500.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $27,937.53 That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: April 4, 2017 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Lake of the Woods Law Enforcement Center, 206 SE 8th Avenue, Baudette, MN to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within twelve (12) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on April 4, 2018 unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE:None “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.” Dated: January 30, 2017 Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc. Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P. Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee 4500 Park Glen Road #300 Minneapolis, MN 55416 (952) 925-6888 136 – 16-008213 FC THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. Publish February 15, 22, March 1, 8, 15, 22, 2017