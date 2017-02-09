Snow, reduced visibility to blame for two accidents Monday

Two separate accidents on Monday morning within the city of Williams resulted in several injuries.

Shortly after 6:00 a.m., a 2016 Volvo semi-tractor (no trailer), driven by Dan Joseph Meeks, 38, of Saint Marys, GA, was eastbound on Highway 11 when it was rear ended by a 2013 Dodge Ram pickup driven by Jason Allan Hocking, 35, of Hill City, MN. Robert Allen Kujala, 55, of Grand Rapids, MN was a passenger in the pickup.

The three sustained non-life threatening injuries and were all transported to CHI LakeWood Health Center in Baudette. All were reportedly wearing their seat belts.

Just a few hours later around 9:30 a.m a 2000 Chevy Malibu driven by Debra Ann Murphy, 62, of Williams, MN and a 2000 Plymouth Voyageur Van driven by Susan Maria Peltier, 52, of Baudette, MN were both traveling eastbound on Highway 11 in the City of Williams. The driver of the Voyageur did not have sight of the Malibu in the blowing snow as it started to fishtail on the slippery road, and did not see the Malibu until moment of the rear end collision.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports that Murphy had non-life threatening injuries and was transported to CHI LakeWood Health Center in Baudette.

Peltier, along with a passenger in Murpy’s vehicle, Kyle Noah Lane, 20, of Willmar, MN were not injured in the crash.

Visibility was reduced with blowing snow at the time of the accidents and roads were snow and ice covered. Alcohol did not play a factor in either of the crashes.