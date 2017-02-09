Environmental Assessment – Notice of Availability and Public Hearing

Title: Baudette/Rainy River International Bridge Replacement Project

(SP 3905-09).

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), along with its partner, the Ministry of Transportation Ontario (MTO) is proposing to replace the existing Baudette/Rainy River International Bridge with a new structure located on a new alignment immediately upstream of the existing bridge. The project will include reconstruction of the U.S. and Canadian approaches to tie into the existing roadway on Trunk Highway 72 in the City of Baudette and Highway 11 in the Town of Rainy River.

The EA/EAW, which documents the purpose and need of the project along with the anticipated social, economic, and environmental impacts, including Federal Section 106 and Section 4(f) impacts, is available on the project website at www.mndot.gov/d2/projects/baudette-bridge. Copies of the EA will be available for review during the open house and public hearing, and are also available for public viewing during business hours at the following locations from February 6, 2017 through March 24, 2017:

Baudette Public Library, 110 1st Ave SW, Baudette, MN 56623

MnDOT District 2 Office, 3920 Highway 2 West, Bemidji, MN 56601

MnDOT Library, 395 John Ireland Boulevard, St. Paul, MN 55155

Environmental Conservation Library, Hennepin County Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN 54401

To afford an opportunity for all interested persons, agencies, and groups to comment on the EA, a public hearing/open house meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, February 21, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the City of Baudette Council Chambers, located at 106 Main Street West in Baudette. There will be no formal presentation.

The EA describes the proposed project, impacts, and mitigation. The EA includes documentation on the Section 106 findings regarding historic properties, as well as a Draft Memorandum of Agreement which outlines the future design review process. The EA document also includes information on the Section 4(f) impacts and the preliminary de minimis finding, i.e., that adverse impacts to Peace Park would not result from the proposed project. Any comments received regarding this issue during the public comment period will be taken by the Federal Highway Administration in making its final de minimis determination. More information about Section 4(f) and the de minimis finding is available on the project website.

Written comments will be accepted at the public hearing or via mail or email, prior to the close of the 45-day public comment period on March 23, 2017, to Joseph McKinnon, Project Manager, 3920 Highway 2 West, Bemidji, MN 56601.

To request this document in an alternative format, please contact MnDOT at 651-366-4718 or 1-800-657-3774 (Greater Minnesota). Individuals who are hearing or speech impaired may contact the Minnesota Relay service toll-free at 1-800-627-3529 (TTY, Voice or ASCII) or 711. You may also email your request to ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us.