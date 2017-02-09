Would-be travellers now have one more way to check road conditions: cameras on snow plows.

Snowplows around Minnesota are starting to be equipped with “plow cams,” thanks to a new initiative by the Minn. Dept. of Transportation (MnDOT). The cameras upload the images to the MnDOT road condition website: hb.511mn.org, where drivers can view them to get a glimpse of area roads.

TJ Melchur, Public Affairs Coordinator for NW Minn. District of MnDOT, said the plow camera technology was first used in Iowa last year. MnDOT finished a testing phase with the technology and has now begun to turn the cameras on for use.

Melchur said, “The thought is to allow for motorists to make the best decisions possible.”

