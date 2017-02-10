Heggedal couple selected as Roseau County’s Emerging Leaders

Jakob and Kaley Heggedal, Greenbush, are Roseau County’s representatives in the Red River Valley Emerging Leadership Program. Alumni of the program from the county nominated them to take part in the program because of their involvement in their community.

Jakob is a third generation farmer on a family farm that has approximately 3,000 acres. Their main crop is alfalfa for dairy quality and an assortment of grass hay. They also grow wheat, barley, soybeans, and sunflowers. Kaley is an Imaging Receptionist at Lifecare Medical Center in Roseau, MN.

Jakob and Kaley have been taking part in educational sessions since November 2016. They are building skills for leadership and networking with other rural leaders from 15 counties in the region. Extension educators Lisa Hinz, Brian Fredrickson, and Jody Horntvedt are instructors for the sessions which focus on personal leadership styles, communication, community leadership, rural issues, life balance, dealing with challenges, change, and facilitating effective meetings.

According to Horntvedt, “this program focuses on helping participants gain competence, build connections, and increase confidence to lead in many different ways in their communities.” This is the 33rd year the Emerging Leadership Program has brought together individuals from across the region for training workshops. Nearly 1,100 leaders in northwest and west central Minnesota are alumni of the program, which was established in 1985 to enhance the King Agassiz Program of the Red River Valley Winter Shows.

University of Minnesota Extension, with their long history of excellence in designing, delivering and evaluating leadership programs, is the primary sponsor of the Emerging Leadership Program. Additional financial support for the program comes from the Red River Valley Development Association, and from a variety of other sources including ag producer groups, electric cooperatives, community businesses, financial institutions and individuals in counties throughout northwest and west central Minnesota who contribute each year. The Emerging Leadership Program is supported by the Northwest Minnesota Foundation who manages the program’s project and endowment funds.

Jakob and Kaley will be honored for their commitment to leadership and their community at the Emerging Leadership Program’s annual recognition banquet on Saturday, March 25 in Crookton. Family and friends are invited to join program alumni at the event. Tickets can be ordered from the Extension Regional Office~Crookston by calling 218-281-8696 -or- toll free 1-888-241-0781.