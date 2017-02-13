Lake of the Woods Board of Education Proceedings/01.01.17

Chair Feldman called the meeting to order at 6:36 PM

Members present: Chair Sharon Feldman, Clerk Lynnette Ellis, Director Boyd Johnson, Director Corryn Trask and Director Tim Lyon.

Others present: Superintendent Jeff Nelson and Business Manager Douglas Sell.

Pledge of Allegiance

Motion by Ellis, second by Birchem to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carries unanimously.

Chair Feldman opened nominations for Board Chair, Vice Chair, Clerk and Treasurer.

Jeff Birchem and Sharon Feldman were nominated to fill the Chair position; Director Ellis nominated Director Feldman for Chair; other nominations included Jeff Birchem for Vice Chair, Tim Lyon for Clerk and Lynnette Ellis for Treasurer. There being no other nominations, a roll call vote was taken for the Chair position. Voting for Feldman was as follows:

Feldman-aye, Ellis-aye, Lyon-aye, Birchem-aye, Johnson-aye and Trask-aye. Sharon Feldman is elected as Chair for 2017.

A second roll call vote was taken on the remaining slate of candidates, Jeff Birchem for Vice Chair, Tim Lyon for Clerk and Lynnette Ellis for Treasurer.

Jeff Birchem was elected Vice-Chair for 2017; Tim Lyon was elected Clerk for 2017; and Lynnette Ellis was elected Treasurer for 2017.

Motion by Johnson, second by Birchem to name Border State Bank, US Bank, Wells Fargo Bank, Minnesota Trust and MSDLAF as designated depositories. Motion carries unanimously.

Motion by Lyon, second by Johnson to name Northern Lights as the official newspaper for the School District. Motion carries unanimously.

Motion by Birchem, second by Lyon to set meeting dates for regular Board meetings as follows:

Monday, January 23, 2017; Monday, February 27, 2017; Monday, March 27, 2017; Monday, April 24, 2017; Monday, May 22, 2017; Monday, June 26, 2017; Monday, July 24, 2017; Monday, August 28, 2017; Monday, September 25, 2017; Monday, October 23, 2017; Monday, November 27, 2017; and Monday, December 18, 2017. Motion carries unanimously.

Motion by Lyon, second by Birchem to set 2017 compensation for Board members at $60.00 per meeting and $90.00 for the Board Chair per Board meeting. Motion carries unanimously.

Motion by Lyon, second by Johnson to the mileage reimbursement rate for 2017 at the IRS rate of

$ .535 per mile when no district vehicle is available and $ .19 per mile when district vehicle is available and employee chooses to take personal vehicle. Motion carries unanimously.

Motion by Birchem, second by Ellis to set 2017 meal allowance at $40.00 per day. Motion carries unanimously.

Motion by Birchem, second by Johnson to appoint the Pemberton law firm as legal counsel for the School District for 2017. Motion carries unanimously.

Motion by Ellis, second by Lyon to adopt Committee assignments for 2017 per the attached roster. Motion carries unanimously.

There being no further business before the Board, Chair Feldman adjourned the meeting at 7:11 PM.

Chair, Sharon Feldman

Clerk, Tim Lyon