Lake of the Woods Board of Educations Proceedings /12.19.16

Chair Feldman called the meeting to order at 7:00 PMMembers present: Chair Sharon Feldman, Clerk Lynnette Ellis, Treasurer Tim Pelach, Director Doug Nosan and Director Tim Lyon.Others present: Superintendent Jeff Nelson, High School Principal Brian Novak and Business Manager Douglas Sell.Pledge of Allegiance

Motion by Pelach, second by Birchem to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carries unanimously.

Motion by Pelach second by Lyon to approve meeting minutes from November 28, 2016 Regular Board Meeting. Motion carries unanimously.

Motion by Ellis, second by Birchem to approve the invoices as presented. Motion carries unanimously.

Motion by Pelach, second by Ellis to approve labor agreement between the School District and MSEA. Motion carries unanimously.

Motion by Ellis, second by Lyon to appoint Emily Miller Special Education Paraprofessional at Step 2 Pay Rate B4 with $1.60 per hour education incentive. Motion carries unanimously.

Motion by Nosan, second by Lyon to appoint Jackie Pearson as Head Cook at 90% of the top of the range established for this position effective January 3, 2017; then to 95% of the top of the range established for this position upon successful completion of training; then to 100% of the range established for this position following twelve months of satisfactory performance following completion of the training. Motion carries unanimously.

Motion by Ellis, second by Nosan to appoint Jill Olson Media Paraprofessional at Step 1 Pay Rate B4 with $ .80 per hour education incentive. Motion carries unanimously.

Motion by Feldman, second by Lyon to approve agreement with ODC for an additional lunch room employee. Motion carries unanimously.

Motion by Ellis, second by Lyon directing Superintendent to advertise and fill Special

Education Paraprofessional position. Motion carries unanimously.

Chair Feldman inquired if there were any Board Presenters. Superintendent Nelson reported on the WBWF Report; High School Principal Novak reported on events and activities in the High School; Activities Director Novak reported on athletic and extra-curricular activities; Business Manager Sell presented monthly financial report; and Director Lyon reported on Arena Negotiations with several concerns that include parking lot requirements, footprint of the building, property survey, building orientation, assurance of maintenance funding and update of telephone system.

Superintendent Nelson provided Board Members with a ballot for Region 1 Board elections asking that Board Members complete their ballot and return it to him for submission.

Motion by Lyon, second by Birchem to approve the Lease Agreement with MARCO Technologies for copier/printer services. Motion carries unanimously.

Motion by Lyon, second by Pelach to adopt Resolution 2016/2017-011 a Resolution Setting Property Tax Levy for 2016 Payable 2017. Motion carries unanimously.

Motion by Feldman, second by Birchem to adopt Annual Financial Report for Fiscal Year 2016. Motion carries unanimously.

Motion by Ellis, second by Pelach to receive the Management letter from the District’s Auditor and direct staff to formulate a response. Motion carries unanimously.

Motion by Lyon, second by Birchem to set January 3, 2017 at 7:00 AM as the annual organizational meeting date. Motion carries unanimously.

Board directed that a card be sent from the Board to Ms. Gretchen Thompson congratulating her on selection as the Lake of the Woods Teacher of the Year.

The Board expressed their thanks and appreciation to Director Nosan and Director Pelach for their work on the School Board.

There being no further business before the Board, Chair Feldman adjourned the meeting at 7:29 PM.

Chair, Sharon Feldman

Clerk, Tim Lyon