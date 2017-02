LAKE OF THE WOODS SCHOOL BOARD OF EDUCATION POSITIONS AND COMMITTEE ASSIGNMENTS FOR 2017

Chairperson: Sharon Feldman

Vice Chair: Jeff Birchem

Clerk: Tim Lyon

Treasurer: Lynnetter Ellis

Directors: Boyd Johnson, Corryn Trask

Labor Negotiations-Certified/Classified Personnel (3): Sharon Feldman, Jeff Birchem, Tim Lyon

Labor Negotiations-Non-certified Personnel (3): Boyd Johnson, Lynnette Ellis, Corryn Trask

Human Rights Officer (1): Tim Lyon

BRIC Lay Board Representative (1): Jeff Birchem

Legislative/MREA/MSBA Representative (1): Corryn Trask

Meet and Confer Quarterly (2): Tim Lyon, Jeff Birchem

Calendar Committee (1): Lynnette Ellis

MSHSL Representative (1): Tim Lyon

Community Education (2): Jeff Birchem, Sharon Feldman

Teacher Continuing Education (1): Corryn Trask (Mr. Nelson to check if this is a mandatory committee.)

Transportation (2): Lynnette Ellis, Boyd Johnson

Policy Manual (2): Corryn Trask, Boyd Johnson

Health and Safety (2): Sharon Feldman, Jeff Birchem

Buildings and Grounds (3): Tim Lyon, Boyd Johnson, Lynnette Ellis

World’s Best Workforce/Curriculum and Instruction (2): Tim Lyon, Lynnette Ellis

School Forest (3): Corryn Trask, Jeff Birchem, Tim Lyon

Technology (1): Boyd Johnson

Athletics (2): Sharon Feldman, Boyd Johnson

Wellness (1): Sharon Feldman

Budget and Finance (2 3): Sharon Feldman, Lynnette Ellis, Boyd Johnson

Arena (3): Tim Lyon, Boyd Johnson, Lynnette Ellis