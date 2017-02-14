Alvina Jacobson, 95

Alvina Jacobson, age 95, of East Grand Forks, MN died Monday, February 6, 2017 at the Good Samaritan Nursing Center, Warren, MN.

Alvina Jacobson was born February 9, 1921 in Fergus Falls, MN the daughter of Herman and Bertha (Pedersen) Schmidt. She married Clifford Jacobson on February 17, 1944, at Fort Dix, New Jersey.

Alvina received her BS in biology from Moorhead State in 1943 and she taught English and Biology in numerous Minnesota high schools.

She is survived by sons: Bruce (Kathy) Jacobson of Carbondale, IL; Dale (Therese) Jacobson of Alvarado, MN; and three granddaughters, Kelly, Kristi, and Jenna. She is preceded in death by her husband Clifford; her parents; daughter, Nancy; two brothers, David and Charles; two sisters, Annabelle and Alice.

Celebration of Life: 2:30 PM on Thursday, (Today) February 9, 2017 at the Good Samaritan Center, 2122 River Rd NW, East Grand Forks, MN.

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements by: Dahl Funeral Home, East Grand Forks, MN