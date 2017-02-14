Lawrence “Larry” Carston Baker, 74

Lawrence “Larry” Carston Baker, age 74, of Pisek, ND, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2017, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND.

Larry was born on August 23, 1942, in Lady Smith, WI, the son of the late Carston and Harriet (French) Baker. He was married to Kathleen Kelly on August 28, 1963 in Tempe, AZ. He served 20 years in the United States Air Force with his last station being at Grand Forks Air Force Base outside of Grand Forks, ND. Afterwards he and Kathy made their home in Pisek, ND and he worked at the Bathgate Nursing Home in Bathgate, ND, and then for Heritage Ford and Chevy in Grafton, ND, until his retirement. He enjoyed hunting with his son-in-law, Dale, and Gene, Brent, and Jay Leftsgard. When he was not fishing with Kathy he enjoyed visiting with his friends and was the caretaker of the church cemetery in Pisek, ND, and an active member of American Legion Post #201 in Pisek, ND.

Larry is survived by his wife of 53 years, Kathy Baker of Pisek, ND; children, Dianna (Dale) Shambaugh of Hatton, ND, and LeRoy (Dee) Baker of Omaha, NE; grandchildren, Arlene (Karson) Storey of Brigham City, UT; Nichalaus (Jenell Gourds) Basher of Fargo, ND; Branden (Shannon Weeks) Baker of Omaha, NE; Brad (Ashley) Shambaugh of Emerado, ND; Missy (Ryan) Hildebrand of Grafton, ND; and Sherry (Dan Driver) Poorker of Omaha, NE; 8 great-grandchildren, Skylee, Marlee, Kashus, Markus, Arron, Blaine, Chase, Ryder, Page, Carlee, and Addie; brother, Harry (Tracy) Baker of Page, AZ; and sister, Rosemary Boggs of Tollsen, AZ; as well as many more nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carston and Harriet Baker.

Memorial Service will be held later in the summer in Pisek, ND.

