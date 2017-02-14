Lowell “Pat” Vettel, 87

Lowell “Pat” Vettel age 87 of East Grand Forks, MN passed away on Wednesday, February 8th, 2017 at his home under the care of Altru Hospice.

Pat Vettel was born on July 29, 1929, the son of Ernest and Florence (Kritzberger) Vettel in Caledonia, ND. Following his education he served in the United States Army in Korea as a Communication Line Foreman from April of 1951 until January of 1953. He was employed by Western Electric, retiring after 30 years. Pat and Joan (Hanson) were married on January 30, 1954 in Hillsboro, ND. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars in East Grand Forks, MN.

Pat is survived by his wife, Joan of East Grand Forks, MN; two children, Denise (Tim) Gaffaney of Wausau, WI and Mark (Alyce) Vettel of Warroad, MN; five grandchildren, Ryan (Kari) Gaffaney, Peter (Jessica) Gaffaney, Paul (Melissa Dennis) Gaffaney, Chloe Vettel and Eli Vettel; six great-grandchildren, Quinn, Adelynn, Blake, Penelope, Caroline and Evelyn; one brother, Kenneth (Delores) Vettel of Caledonia, ND and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents; two sons, John and Anthony and a grandson Beau John Vettel; sisters, Betty Nelson, Mary Johnson and one brother Richard Vettel.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Altru Hospice, Wounded Warriors. or the charity of your choice.

Memorial Service: 11:00 AM, Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: 1 hour before services at the church.

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota