270 participate in Ice Fishing Derby

At last year’s Lake Bronson Ice Fishing Derby, people had to brave a blizzard. At this year’s event, ice houses and vehicles scattered across the lake on a sunny day with temperatures in the 20’s, even up to 30. As Pattijo Schmiedeberg, an organizer of the event, said it was a “gorgeous” day for the Thirty-Second Annual Lake Bronson Ice Fishing Derby, hosted by the Lake Bronson Lions Club, on Sunday, February 12 at the Lake Bronson State Park.

Running from 7 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.–the time all fish had to be weighed in at the park’s Visitor’s Center–the derby had 270 registered participants of all ages as of 12:45 p.m. Participants had to pay five dollars to enter the event.

For more details on the winners of the ice fishing derby, see this week’s North Star News!