270 participate in Ice Fishing Derby

| | 0

At last year’s Lake Bronson Ice Fishing Derby, people had to brave a blizzard. At this year’s event, ice houses and vehicles scattered across the lake on a sunny day with temperatures in the 20’s, even up to 30.  As Pattijo Schmiedeberg, an organizer of the event, said it was a “gorgeous” day for the Thirty-Second Annual Lake Bronson Ice Fishing Derby, hosted by the Lake Bronson Lions Club, on Sunday, February 12 at the Lake Bronson State Park. 

Running from 7 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.–the time all fish had to be weighed in at the park’s Visitor’s Center–the derby had 270 registered participants of all ages as of 12:45 p.m. Participants had to pay five dollars to enter the event.

For more details on the winners of the ice fishing derby, see this week’s North Star News!

Posted in Breaking News

Leave a Comment