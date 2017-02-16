Borneman appointed Karlstad’s new mayor

Mitch Borneman is Karlstad’s new mayor. Borneman was appointed at Monday’s city council meeting by a vote of 3-1.

Borneman fills a vacancy created when previous Mayor Nick Amb resigned as of January 1, leaving just under two years remaining in the term.

At the meeting, the council considered two candidates who had submitted letters of intent: Borneman and Andy Barth. Both individuals were given an opportunity to speak to the council on why they were interested in filling the role of mayor.

