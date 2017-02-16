Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report

Sonar units are big right now as a trend of suspended fish has started with walleyes 10-15 feet below the ice. A good bite in the main basin, combo walleyes / saugers. Working every fish is a must! The anglers working a jigging spoon with a rattle and a dead stick are doing better than a jigging rod and a tip up. Key depth 29-33 ft. Best colors continue to be glow red, pink and gold on jigging spoons tipped with minnow head or tail. Jumbo perch being caught as well in some areas depending on the day.

The Rainy River morning and evening bite has been good. Know the river or use a resort or guide for safety. The snowmobile trail is staked from Wheeler’s Point to Baudette on the river. Do not deviate from trail unless you are familiar with ice conditions.

Good fishing up at the NW Angle. Best colors remain glow pink and gold. Flyers, Buckshot Rattle spoons, Rippin Raps, Pink Charmers or flutter spoons tipped with a minnow head or tail . For walleyes on MN side, morning / evening bite remains in 13-20′. Move off structure in 22-30 feet of water in the afternoon hours. Ontario, walleyes in 25′ or deeper. Giant crappies in 30+ feet on small jigs/rattle spoons/plastics/minnows/wax worms. Keep crappies if fishing deeper than 25′ as high mortality if released in deep water. Work through resorts and stay on ice road. Fish houses can stay on ice through March, walleyes/saugers through April 14th. Resorts and ice fishing reservations at www.LakeoftheWoodsMN.com/Lodging. Please remember to “Keep It Clean” and remove trash from ice.