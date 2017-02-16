Peterson Statement on Food Labels to Reduce Consumer Confusion, Food Waste

WASHINGTON – House Agriculture Committee Ranking Member Collin Peterson today made the following statement on a new voluntary labeling effort to streamline date labeling on food packaging.

“It is a positive step when stakeholders can come together to benefit consumers. This voluntary label will help clear up consumer confusion around date labels on food and also help reduce the amount of food thrown away each year.

“Standardizing date labels is the first step and I hope that consumer education efforts on what these dates actually mean will continue. I understand that there are industry concerns regarding their ability to comply with this effort while also following state regulations. These concerns will need to be addressed. I look forward to continuing to work with producers, grocers, manufacturers and consumers to reduce food waste in the United States.”