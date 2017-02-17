Finding the value of antiques

This unique teapot with a side handle and in excellent condition, was appraised at one hundred dollars.

Brenda Sather was pleasantly surprised to learn the appraisal value of the Batman helmet and cape. Mark Moran is modeling the helmet.

Bisque-head dolls with composition bodies made in Germany over 100 years ago.

Antique appraiser Mark Moran, who has appeared on the “Antiques Road Show” PBS series, studies the type of art work on a kerosene lamp.

Mark Moran, an antique appraiser on the Prairie Public series “Antique Road Show”, presented “What’s it Worth” at the Greenbush Public Library on Friday, February 10, beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Those interested in receiving appraisals of their antique(s) were asked to make advanced reservations.  It was reported that about 30 people took advantage of this opportunity at the local library.

Visitors brought a wide variety of items.  There were three Bisque head dolls with composition bodies, original hair and clothing, all over 100 years old and made in Germany – appraisal value – $250 total; a kerosene wall lamp with deflector was appraised at $100; lamps, tea pots, lanterns, framed pictures, blue glass milk/creamer bottles, photos, beautiful glassware, dishes, children’s toys, and a Batman helmet and cape, to name a few.

His itinerary also included visits at libraries in Warren, Red Lake Falls, Thief River Falls, Grygla, Warroad, Roseau, and Hallock, Minn.

Mark Moran and “What’s it Worth” was sponsored by the Northwest Regional Library and the Clean Water Land & Legacy Amendment. 

