Roll-over accident leaves driver pinned

A roll-over accident Wednesday night left the driver pinned underneath the vehicle.

20-year-old Tierney Knapp from Lancaster, MN, was travelling southbound on Highway 75, south of Humboldt, when she lost control of the 1997 Ford pick-up she was driving. The pickup rolled over, ejecting the driver, and then pinning her underneath.

Knapp was taken to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks. The State Patrol report lists her injuries as non-life threatening.

The Kittson County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Knapp was pregnant at the time of the accident. According to the State Patrol report, Knapp was not wearing a seatbelt.

The accident happened around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

