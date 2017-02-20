ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS The Water, Light, Power and Building Commission of the City of East Grand Forks, Minnesota, will receive sealed bids prior to 2:00 PM CDT, March 28, 2017, at the Office of the Commission, City Hall, 600 Demers Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN, 56721 at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened by the Secretary and the Engineer for tabulation and will be presented to the Commission for their consideration on April 6, 2017 at 5 :00 PM CDT. Bids are for 2017 Miscellaneous Electrical Distribution Construction. The project includes providing labor and equipment to install Owner-furnished underground electrical distribution system material within the City of East Grand Forks, Minnesota. The major functions to be performed under this contract are as follows: 1. Over I 0,000 feet of boring. 2 Installing over 27,500 feet of Owner-furnished URD primary cable by direct bury or installation in conduit. 3. Installation of Owner-furnished padmounted transformer ground sleeves and threephase junction box ground sleeves. 4. Installation of over 2,500 feet of Owner-furnished 2″ and 4″ HDPE conduit and over 2,500 feet of Owner-furnished 6″ BORE-GARD conduit. 5. Installation of over 25,000 feet of Owner-furnished fiber optic cabling as well as installation of Owner-furnished pull boxes, handholes, and detectable mule tape. Other construction projects will be underway during construction of this project within the City of East Grand Forks, MN. The Contractor must coordinate all work with other construction project contractors. There may be delays due to other construction activities or inactivity in vanous areas. The Plans and Specifications, together with all necessary forms and documents for Bidders, may be obtained from the Engineer, Widseth Smith Nolting, Inc., 3535 S 31’1 St., Suite 202, Grand Forks, North Dakota 58201, (701) 738-8480, upon payment of Twenty-five Dollars ($25.00), not refundable, for each copy. The Plans and Specifications may be examined at the offices of the Owner or Engineer. No bid will be considered unless sealed, filed with the Secretary of the Commission and accompanied by a bid bond or certified check payable to the Owner in an amount equal to ten percent (10%) of the maximum base bid price. The successful bidder shall be required to furnish performance and payment bonds, each in triplicate, equal to 100 percent of the contract amount. The successful bidder shall also be required to furnish a certificate of insurance, in triplicate, indicating the coverage specified in the Contract Documents. Proposals and all supporting instruments must be submitted on the forms furnished by the Owner and must be delivered in a sealed opaque envelope addressed to the Owner. The envelope shall be identified with the Project title, the name and address of the Bidder, its license number and class of license if a license is required by the State, and the date and hour of the opening of bids. If the bid is sent by mail, then the sealed envelope shall be enclosed in a separate mailing envelope with the notation “SEALED BID ENCLOSED” on the face thereof. Proposals shall be filled in with ink or typewritten. No alterations or interlinations will be permitted, unless made before submission, and initialed and dated. The Owner reserves the right to hold all bids for a period of forty-five (45) days after the day fixed for the opening thereof, and to reject any or all bids and waive any irregularities or minor errors in any Proposal, if it appears to the Owner that such irregularities or errors were made through inadvertence. Any such irregularities or errors so waived must be corrected on the Proposal in which they occur prior to the execution of any Contract that may be awarded thereon. Bids will be evaluated based on the data required to be submitted with the bid. In estimating the least cost to the Owner as one of the factors in deciding the award of the Contract, the Owner will consider, in addition to the bid prices, the experience and responsibility of the Bidder. The final Contract will be subject to alterations where they may be required for the approval of any federal, state, or local governing or regulating body or agency which has the power to regulate this type of construction. A prebid meeting will be held at 1:00 PM CDT, March 15, 2017, at the East Grand Forks Water & Light Distribution Service Center located at 1010 5th Ave. NE, East Grand Forks, MN 56721. Attendance is encouraged but not mandatory. Dated this 17th day of February, 2017 Water, Light, Power & Building Commission City of East Grand Forks 600 Demers Ave. NW P.O. Box322 East Grand Forks, MN 56721 By : Lori Maloney Title : Secretary (February 22 & March 1, 2017)