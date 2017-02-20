ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS The Water, Light, Power and Building Commission of the City of East Grand Forks, Minnesota, will receive sealed bids prior to 2:30 PM CDT, March 28th, 2017 at the Office of the Commission, City Hall, 600 Demers Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN, 56721 at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened by the Secretary and the Engineer for tabulation and will be presented to the Commission for their consideration on April 6, 2017, at 5:00 PM CDT. Bids are for 2017 Electrical Equipment and Materials, including single and three-phase padmounted distribution transformers; single and three-phase junction boxes; conduit and accessories; pull boxes; handholes; street light poles; and miscellaneous underground and substation electrical accessories. The Specifications, together with all necessary forms and documents for Bidders, may be obtained from the Engineer, Widseth Smith Nolting, 3535 S 31’1 St. Suite 202, Grand Forks, North Dakota 58201, (701) 738-8480, upon payment of Twenty-five Dollars ($25), not refundable, per copy. The Specifications may be examined at the office of the Owner or Engineer. No bid will be considered unless sealed, filed with the Secretary of the Commission, and accompanied by a bid bond or certified check payable to the Owner in an amount equal to ten percent (I 0%) of the maximum bid price. Proposals and all supporting instruments must be submitted on the forms furnished by the Owner and must be delivered in a sealed opaque envelope addressed to the Owner. The envelope shall be identified with the bid document name, the name and address of the Bidder, and the date and hour of the opening of bids. If the bid is sent by mail, the sealed envelope shall be enclosed in a separate mailing envelope with the notation “SEALED BID ENCLOSED” on the face thereof. Proposals shall be filled in with ink or typewritten. No alterations or interlinations will be permitted, unless made before submission and initialed and dated. The Owner reserves the right to hold all bids for a period of thirty (30) days after the day fixed for the opening thereof, and to reject any or all bids and waive any irregularities. Bids will be evaluated based on the data required to be submitted with the bid. Dated this 17th day of February, 2017 Water and Light, Power and Building Commission City of East Grand Forks 600 Demers Ave. NW P.O.Box 322 East Grand Forks, MN 56721 By: Lori Maloney Title: Secretary (February 22 & March 1, 2017)