Arthur O. “Boyen” Seydel, 79, of East Grand Forks, MN died Wednesday, February 15, 2017, at Valley Elder Care, Grand Forks, ND.

Art Seydel was born May 28, 1937 in Badger, MN the son of Otto and Sarah (Olson) Seydel. Art grew up in Badger and attended school in Badger, MN. He owned and operated Art’s Texaco in Badger for many years. He joined the National Guard in 1959 and served until 1963. On December 27, 1960 he was united in marriage to Betty Blazek in Badger, MN and had 7 children. Art worked construction for many years and then drove truck for McKinnon Company from 1972 to 1984. Art then began employment as a self-employed trucker before retiring in 2003. Art enjoyed riding and racing snowmobiles including the Winnipeg 500 Race from 1971-1975. He was also an avid vintage snowmobile enthusiast.

He is survived by his children, Lisa (Charlie) Hunter, Grand Rapids, MN, Allan (Beth) Seydel of East Grand Forks, MN, Tim (Dawn) Seydel of East Grand Forks, MN, Cheryl (Roger) Wasylow of Grand Forks, ND, Julie (Troy Rouse) Seydel of Grand Forks, ND, Jon (Lulu) Seydel of East Grand Forks, MN and Tom Seydel of East Grand Forks, MN; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Delores Ladwig of Warroad, MN and Dorothy (Bruce) Chapman of Baudette, MN and many nieces and newphews.

Art is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Margaret Seydel and Huldie Lindgren; brothers, Fritz, LeRoy and Raymond Seydel.

Funeral Services: 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1515 5th Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: 2 hours before Funeral Service on Saturday in Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.

Interment: Resurrection Cemetery, East Grand Forks, MN in the Spring.

