Foreclosure/Wayne G. Saul, a single person

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: March 30, 2015 MORTGAGOR: Wayne G. Saul, a single person. MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded April 3, 2015 Roseau County Recorder, Document No. 283352. ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: American Financial Resources, Inc. . Dated February 3, 2017 Recorded February 7, 2017, as Document No. 288741. TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: 100336300001091567 LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Marketplace Home Mortgage RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: LoanCare, LLC MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 36652 570th Avenue, Warroad, MN 56763 TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 15.0083202 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The North One Hundred Eighty (180) feet of the West Three Hundred Sixty (360) feet of the following described parcel: Commencing at the point of intersection of the South line of Lot 2, extended Westerly, and the West line of Section 24, Township 163 North, Range 37 West; thence North a distance of 641 feet to the point of beginning of the tract of land intended to be described; thence continue North on said West line to a point thereon which is 300 feet South of the Northwest comer of said Government Lot S; thence East at right angles a distance of 1,320 feet; thence South at right angles to a point which is 641 feet North of the South line of said Government Lot 2; thence Westerly to the point of beginning. COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Roseau ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $48,840.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $49,577.29 That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: April 19, 2017 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Department, Law Enforcement Center, 604 5th Avenue SW, Roseau, MN. to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on October 19, 2017, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.” Dated: February 13, 2017 American Financial Resources, Inc. Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P. Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee 4500 Park Glen Road #300 Minneapolis, MN 55416 (952) 925-6888 100 – 17-001217 FC THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. (February 22, March 1, 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2017)