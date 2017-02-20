Gordon W. Johnson, 94, of Grand Forks passed away Monday, February 13, 2017, at Woodside Village surrounded by family.

Gordon, the son of Ole and Clara (Nelson) Johnson, was born July 18, 1922, in rural McVille, ND. He graduated from McVille Public School in 1940. He served in the U.S. Army from April 1943, until his discharge in November 1945. This service carried him to the European Theatre of Operation, in the fall of 1944, with the 14th Armored Division until the end of the war. In 1946, he enrolled in Taylor University, Upland, Indiana, and graduated in 1950. An anchor point in his life was his faith in God. Upon his college graduation, he became a lay pastor at a church in New Castle, Indiana, serving there for two years. In addition, he shared his faith in a number of churches, especially in their summer youth programs. To further his goal in teaching, mainly at a Christian school, he completed graduate courses at several colleges and seminaries. During this period, the path of study turned toward teaching in public schools.

At this point in life, he married Delores Alfredson, Lakota, ND, on July 15, 1954, in the Lakota Lutheran Church. They moved to St. Paul, Minnesota, where he was finishing college studies for a teaching certificate in the public school system. His first teaching position was at the secondary level in Pembina, ND, from 1957 to 1962. During this period of time, two daughters, Marcia and Beth were born. In 1962, the family moved to Grand Forks, ND, where Gordon taught at Valley Jr. High for twenty-four years. He retired in 1986.

Gordon is survived and will be deeply missed by his wife, Delores; daughters, Marcia (Brian) Westlund, Grand Forks, ND, and Beth (Todd) Wert, Mesa, AZ; grandchildren: Ryan (Abby) Siewert, Williston, ND; Tyler (Angie) Siewert, Bismarck, ND; Jessica Wert, Mesa, AZ; Christopher Wert, Scottsdale, AZ; and Abigail Westlund, Grand Forks, ND, three great grandchildren: Elijah, Mila and Landon; sister, Angie Halvorson, Tolna, ND; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Rose Torkelsen; and brother, Lloyd Johnson.

**In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred in Gordon’s name to the Grand Forks Foundation for Education.

Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 18, 2017 at University Lutheran Church 2122 University Ave. in Grand Forks.

Visitation: the hour prior to the service at the church.

Inurnment: Later summer, Lakota City Cemetery, Lakota, ND.

