Hunter James Nordlof, 16

Hunter James Nordlof, age 16 of Baudette, MN passed away Thursday, February 16, 2017 at his home. Hunter was born February 7, 2001 in Baudette, MN, the son of Tim and Jennifer Nordlof. The family moved to Plymouth, Minnesota in 2010 and returned to God’s country in 2015. Hunter loved the outdoors with a passion for hockey, fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, four-wheeling, camping, as well as spending time with his friends and family. Perhaps his greatest joy was waterfowl hunting with friends and family.

Survivors include his Mom and Dad, Tim and Jennifer Nordlof of Baudette, MN; sister, Alayna Nordlof; Grandma Katie and Papa Boyd Becklund, Papa Malcolm Struthers; Great-grandma, Mable Nordlof; Great-grandma Ina Meikle; Aunts and Uncles, Buck and Kellie Nordlof , John and Melissa Wilder, Jeff Wilder, Mike and Jodi (Wilder) Ring, Jane Wilder, Callie Wilder, and Russell Wilder.; Cousins, Tanner and Ella Nordlof, Shane (Danielle) Wilder, Austin (Chris Doody) Wilder, Jade Wilder, Devan Wilder, Donovan Wilder, Darian (Josh Hamm) Dahl; Great-aunts and uncles, cousins and many extended family.

Hunter was preceded in death by his Grandpa Jim Nordlof, Grampy Donald Wilder, Grammy Peggy (Wilder) Struthers; Great-Grandpas Obbie Nordlof, Jim Meikle Jack Wilder, Aimee Gauthier; Great-Grandmas Elmira Wilder, Ruth Lalone; and special dogs, Mattie and Molly; as well as other extended family members. Blessed be his memory.

Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, February 22nd at 3 PM at First Lutheran Church in Baudette, MN. A visitation will be one hour prior with interment at Silver Creek Cemetery.

Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers.