Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report

Sonar units continue to be an anglers best friend. Still some suspended fish out there. Working every fish hard is key. Some fish are players and some pretenders. A good tullibee and perch bite in some areas amongst walleyes / saugers. The anglers working a spoon and a dead stick with a plain hook and minnow are doing good. Key depth 29-33 ft in the morning/afternoon and 17-24 before dusk. Best colors continue to be glow red and gold on jigging spoons tipped with minnow head or tail. Snow pack on the lake is disappearing and ice is still very good.

The Rainy River morning and evening bite has been okay. Know the river or use a resort or guide for safety. Warm weather and current will effect areas harsher than others. The snowmobile trail is staked from Wheeler’s Point to Baudette on the river. Do not deviate from trail unless you are familiar with ice conditions.

Up at the NW Angle, fishing has really picked up. The dead stick is producing the most fish with depths under a foot off of the bottom. Lots fish in the slot, as well as some over 28 inches! On the Canadian side, walleyes are being caught in transition zones, with gold and pink and whites being the hot colors. The crappie bite is at 30 ft plus in the mud with Tungsten jigs tipped with plastic. Jigging spoons with a minnow head are also producing fish. Remember to move on to another species after you have your limit of crappies as these fish have a high mortality rate over 25′ of water. Work through resorts and stay on ice road. Fish houses can stay on ice through March, walleyes/saugers through April 14th. Resorts and ice fishing reservations at www.LakeoftheWoodsMN.com/Lodging. Please remember to “Keep It Clean” and remove trash from ice.