Wesley J. Hell, age 75, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2017 at Maple View Memory Care in Grand Forks, North Dakota

Wesley Joseph Hell was born on May 17, 1941, at Langdon, ND, the sixth of ten children, the son of Lawrence and Lillian (Richotte) Hell. Wes was raised and educated in the Langdon/Mt. Carmel, ND area. He married Patricia Forseth in Munich, ND, on June 9, 1962. They moved to Grand Forks in 1962 and then to East Grand Forks in 1971 and have resided there since that time. They have one son, Richard Alan Hell.

Wesley worked for B & N Oil Co. and Eickhof Construction Co. In 1969, he leased a semi to International Transport of Rochester, MN, and spent the next 14 years as an over-the-road trucker. In 1983 he sold his semi and spent the next 26 years in the employment of Swingen Construction Co. of Grand Forks, ND as a heavy equipment operator and semi driver. Wes then topped off his employment days at Rice Lake Contracting retiring in 2010.

At the top of Wes’ enjoyment list were his grandchildren, Brody and Josie, who he cherished and they were the highlight of his life. He was so proud of his son, Richard.

Wes’ passion was the “world of wheels”—anything that moved—from pickups to semis to heavy equipment. He was a very talented equipment operator and a very safe driver. In 2006, he received a safety award from the state of ND for a million and a half accident free driving miles.

Wesley can be described as a loyal friend who enjoyed networking with his multitude of friends via phone, a straight shooter and a no nonsense person who liked getting up very early in the morning.

Wesley is survived by his wife, Patricia, of East Grand Forks, one son Richard (Wendy) Hell, Fargo, two grandchildren, Brody and Josie Hell, Fargo; brothers Robert Hell, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Dennis Hell, West Allis, Wisconsin; sisters Eileen Hansen, Clearbrook, MN; Yvonne (Pat) Schuler, Langdon, ND; Mary (Larry) Walsh, Ft. Collins, Colorado; Grace Truslow, Los Angeles, California; and Jo Ann Hell, Minneapolis, Minnesota; long time friend Howard Surerus, Cavalier, North Dakota; several nephews, nieces and cousins.

Wesley is preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, brothers Roger and David Hell; brothers-in-law Hart Hansen and David Truslow; sister-in-law Marion Hell; and father and mother-in-law, Arnold and Mary Alice Forseth.

Blessed be the memory of Wesley Joseph Hell.

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 20, 2017 in Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1515 5th Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Prayer Service Sunday, February 19, 2017 in Amundson Funeral Home, 2975 S. 42nd St., Grand Forks. Inurment will be in Resurrection Cemetery, East Grand Forks. Online guestbook is available at www.amundsonfuneralhome.com.