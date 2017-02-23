2016 fish, game and trapping licenses expire Feb. 28

Minnesota fishing, hunting and trapping licenses for 2016 expire Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Licenses for 2017 are now available wherever hunting and fishing licenses are sold, online at mndnr.gov/buyalicense and by telephone at 888-665-4236. All 2017 fishing licenses become effective Wednesday, March 1.

New licenses are required for 2016 hunting and fishing seasons that continue past Feb. 28.

Customers who purchase online via a smartphone won’t receive a conventional paper license. Instead, they’ll receive a text message or email that serves as proof of a valid fish or game license to state conservation officers. A printed copy of the text or email also can serve as proof of a valid license.

License fee dollars support the ongoing work of DNR fish, wildlife and enforcement staff to conserve, enhance and protect our waters, fields and forests. Minnesota State Lottery and Legacy Amendment dollars are not available for the regular costs of doing that work. Learn how the DNR spends license dollars atmndnr.gov/LicenseDollarsAtWork.