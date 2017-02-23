Administrative Planning Meeting Tri-County School District 2358 February 14, 2017, 5:00 p.m. Staff Workroom, Karlstad, MN The meeting was called to order by Chairperson Swenson at 5:00 p.m. Members Burkel, Koland, Murray, Sollund, Swenson and Superintendent Sorgaard were present. Visitor present was Jenalea Duray. Sandy Grundlach of MSBA presented via Skype. Notice of Purpose: 1. Discuss and decide superintendent search timeline, hiring criteria, stakeholder involvement, and procedures. 2. Discuss, decide, and schedule the steps necessary for the rest of the hiring process. Respectfully submitted by Holly Burkel, Clerk