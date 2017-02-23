Betsy Thompson, 92, of Karlstad, MN went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, February 17, 2017, at the Karlstad Senior Living surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral service were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 20, 2017 at the Karlstad Assembly Of God in Karlstad, MN with Rev. Richard Wadholm officiating. Burial will be at the Karlstad City Cemetery.

Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service on Sunday, February 19, 2017, at the Karlstad Assembly Of God in Karlstad, MN. Visitation was also held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Monday at the church.

Betsy Rose LeDoux was born October 9, 1924, the daughter of Alfred and Mary LeDoux in the Hallock, MN Hospital, where she was the first caesarian birth in Kittson County. She grew up on a farm east of Karlstad and graduated from Karlstad High School in 1942. She met the love of her life, Isaac Thompson, and they were married October 14, 1942. They farmed and raised their children, Richard, Robert, and Barbara, on the farm where Isaac’s grandfather had homesteaded when he emigrated from Norway.

Betsy was multi-talented and had many interests including writing poetry, songs, submitting poems and articles to be published in the local paper, music, in which she taught herself to play the piano, mandolin, harmonica and accordion. She wrote the theme song for the state WTCU. She and Isaac sang at many events throughout the years.

Betsy was very active in her church, the Assembly of God. She was Sunday School Superintendent and treasurer of Women’s Missions and was always willing to help wherever she could.

In her later years she and her sister-in-law, Pearl Thompson, sewed many, many, possibly hundreds of quilts and school bags for inner-city children, new babies, and mission fields in other countries.

When she and Isaac moved to the Meadows Assisted Living she continued to entertain on the piano and minister the word of God to other residents.

Loving family members include sons, Richard (Carol), Red Lake Falls, MN; Robert (Cathy), Strandquist, MN; four grandchildren, Nicole (Kirk) Sampson, West Lakeland, MN; Kari (Matt) Helgeson, Brandon, SD; Andrew Thompson, Hillsboro, ND; Lisa (Garrett) Leach, Denham Springs, LA; eight great grandchildren, Carter and Callie Sampson, Zachary and Brooklyn Helgeson, Isaac, (twins) Amelia and Ava Thompson and Emma Leach; two sisters-in-law, Gloria Renstrom and Geneva Nordin, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Mary LeDoux; husband, Isaac; one daughter, Barbara; one granddaughter, Amy Beth Thompson; brother, Louis Nelson LeDoux; sister, Florence (LeDoux) Strom; step-brothers, William Simchuck; John Simchuck; Peter Simchuck; Frank LeDoux; Walter LeDoux; George LeDoux; William LeDoux; step-sisters, Anne (Simchuck) Hendrickson; Polly (Simchuck) Stevenson; Bertha (LeDoux) Fick; and Alvina (LeDoux) Wright; and several nieces and nephews.

Isaac passed away March 2013 and she moved into the Karlstad Senior Living June 2015. She will be missed by all who knew her. May her memory be blessed.