Help is a call or text away

As the Lake of the Woods community struggles to come to grips with the recent loss of two young lives to suicide, local social service providers want you to know there is help out there.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) list suicide as the second leading cause of death for people 15 to 19 years of age, while suicide is the tenth leading cause of death overall in people of all ages in the United States.

Recently, the Lake of the Woods community has suffered the loss of two young people, one age 30 and one 16, both who died of apparent suicides.

For those struggling with the aftermath of a suicide of a family member or friend, or those who suffer from a mental illness or behavioral disorder, there are avenues to turn to for help.

“There is a lot of help out there, but it’s underutilized,” said Lake of the Woods County Social Services Director Amy Ballard.

Ballard says people often don’t seek the help they need because of the widespread stigma of mental illness.

