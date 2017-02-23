KITTSON COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT

S.P. 035-606-023; Minn. Proj. No. STPF 3517(168)

Bids Close March 21, 2017, 2:30 P.M. Hallock, Minnesota 56728 NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS Sealed bids will be received by the Board of Commissioners, Kittson County at the office of the County Administrator, Hallock, Minnesota until 2:30 P.M. on March 21, 2017 for the purpose of letting the contract for the following project: S.P. 035-606-023; Minn. Proj. No. STPF 3517(168): Construction Plan for Bituminous Paving and Shoulder Base Aggregate. Location: C.S.A.H. 6 from the Jct. of T.H. No. 75 in Humboldt to the Jct. of C.S.A.H. 1 in Orleans. Approximate Major Quantities of Work are: Quantity Unit Item 1. LUMP SUM MOBILIZATION 1. LUMP SUM MAINT. & RESTORATION OF HAUL ROADS 521. CU. YD. STOCKPILED AGGREGATE (SV), CLASS l 1,154. TON SHOULDER BASE AGGREGATE, CLASS I 103,461. SQ. YD. MILL BITUMINOUS SURFACE 1.5” 72,910. LIN. FT. 8” MILLED RUMBLE STRIPES – INTERMITTENT 22,156. TON TYPE SP 9.5 WEARING COURSE MIXTURE (2, B) 1. LUMP SUM TRAFFIC CONTROL 77,596. LIN. FT. 6” SOLID LINE WHITE – PAINT (LATEX) 750. LIN. FT. 4” SOLID LINE YELLOW – PAINT (LATEX) 7,760. LIN. FT. 4” BROKEN LINE YELLOW – PAINT (LATEX) Minimum wage rates to be paid by the Contractors have been predetermined and are subject to the Work Hours Act of 1962, P.L. 87-581 and implementing regulations. READ CAREFULLY THE WAGE SCALES AND DIVISION A OF THE SPECIAL PROVISIONS AS THEY AFFECT THIS/THESE PROJECT/PROJECTS The Minnesota Department of Transportation hereby notifies all bidders: in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (Act), as amended and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Subtitle A Part 21, Non-discrimination in Federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation, it will affirmatively assure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded maximum opportunity to participate and/or to submit bids in response to this invitation, and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, disability, age, religion, sex or national origin in consideration for an award; in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 as amended, and Title 23, Code of Federal Regulations, Part 230 Subpart A-Equal Employment Opportunity on Federal and Federal-Aid Construction Contracts (including supportive services), it will affirmatively assure increased participation of minority groups and disadvantaged persons and women in all phases of the highway construction industry, and that on any project constructed pursuant to this advertisement equal employment opportunity will be provided to all persons without regard to their race, color, disability, age, religion, sex or national origin; in accordance with the Minnesota Human Rights Act, Minnesota Statute 363A.08 Unfair discriminatory Practices, it will affirmatively assure that on any project constructed pursuant to this advertisement equal employment opportunity will be offered to all persons without regard to race, color, creed, religion, national origin, sex, marital status, status with regard to public assistance, membership or activity in a local commission, disability, sexual orientation, or age; in accordance with the Minnesota Human Rights Act, Minnesota Statute 363A.36 Certificates of Compliance for Public Contracts, and 363A.37 Rules for Certificates of Compliance, it will assure that appropriate parties to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement possess valid Certificates of Compliance. If you are not a current holder of a compliance certificate issued by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights and intend to bid on any job in this advertisement you must contact the Department of Human Rights immediately for assistance in obtaining a certificate. The following notice from the Minnesota Department of Human Rights applies to all contractors: “It is hereby agreed between the parties that Minnesota Statute, section 363A.36 and Minnesota Rules, parts 5000.3400 to 5000.3600 are incorporated into any contract between these parties based on this specification or any modification of it. A copy of Minnesota Statute 363A.36 and Minnesota Rules, parts 5000.3400 to 5000.3600 is available upon request from the contracting agency.” “It is hereby agreed between the parties that this agency will require affirmative action requirements be met by contractors in relation to Minnesota Statute 363A.36 and Minnesota Rules 5000.3600. Failure by a contractor to implement an affirmative action plan or make a good faith effort shall result in revocation of its certificate or revocation of the contract (Minnesota Statute 363A.36, Subd. 2 and 3).” A minimum goal of 2.0 % Good Faith Effort to be subcontracted to Disadvantaged Business Enterprises. Item Counter Price Delivered Price Proposal Only (Per Copy) $10.00 $15.00 11” x 17” Plan & Proposal $35.00 $45.00 Proposal forms with specifications may be obtained at the office of the County Engineer, 401 2nd Street SW, Hallock, MN 56728, (218)843-2686. Each bid must be accompanied by a certified check or bidder’s bond made payable to the County Administrator, Kittson County, Minnesota in the sum of not less than five (5%) percent of the amount bid. The County Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informality therein and to accept the bid deemed most advantageous to the County. Dated this 16th day of February, 2017, Hallock, Minnesota. _______________________________________ ___ Eric Christensen, Kittson County Administrator