Regular Board of Education Meeting Tri-County School District 2358 February 15, 2017, 7:00 p.m. Staff Work Room The meeting was called to order by Chairperson Swenson at 7:00 p.m. and a quorum was determined. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. WE ARE PROUD OF … We are proud of all the parent volunteers that give up their time and efforts to run the elementary basketball program. They do an amazing job! Thank you. We are proud of the Tri-County Band students who performed in the MBDA(Minnesota Band Directors Association) Northwest Region Honor Bands. Each of the three bands represented 2 different grade levels and Tri-County was able to place 2 students in each group. Playing in the 7-8th grade band were Paulina Berggren(7th grade), on alto saxophone and Keaton Klegstad(8th) on trumpet. Playing in the 9-10th grade band were Hailey Barth(9th) on alto saxophone and Courtnie Foss(10th) on trombone. Playing in the 11-12th grade band were Adam Thompson(12th) on percussion and Naomi Budziszewski(12th) on baritone. The students were well prepared and did a great job playing with other top musicians from all of Region 8. The bands rehearsed in Fergus Falls on Saturday, January 14th and gave a concert in the high school auditorium that evening. We are proud of Adam Thompson for being selected, after a rigorous audition, for the UND Honor Choir. The best vocalists from the surrounding area in MN, ND, and SD are selected to be members. They rehearsed the weekend of January 20-22, and concluded the weekend with a concert at the Chester Fritz. We are Proud of Adam Thompson for being selected as one of the top high school student vocalists in the entire state of Minnesota as he was chosen to be a member of the Minnesota All-State Choir. They will perform on Saturday, February 18, at Orchestra Hall. Member Swenson moved, Member Burkel seconded to approve the minutes of the January 18, 2017, Reorganizational and Regular meeting. UC Member Murray moved, Member Koland seconded to approve the minutes of the January 18, February 1, Feb. 7, and, Feb. 14, 2017, Special meetings. UC Member Burkel moved, Member Swenson seconded to authorize payment for claims in the following funds: UC Last Year This Year GENERAL $52,298.32 $43,116.60 FOOD SERVICE 10,021.66 9,093.22 COMMUNITY SERVICE 3,535.66 126.17 TOTAL $65,855.64 $52,335.99 Visitors present were: Lisa Amb, Heidi Hanson, Jenalea Duray, Gretchen Baker, Melissa Thompson, Jodi Spilde & Jonathan Pearson Member Murray moved, Member Sollund seconded to approve the agenda as amended. UC Member Swenson moved, and Member Murray seconded to accept the resignation of Mark Koland effective Feb.15, 2017, from the office of Vice-Chairperson for the Board of Education of Tri-County Schools. UC Member Sollund moved, and Member Olson seconded to accept the resignation of Holly Burkel effective Feb. 15, 2017, from the office of Clerk for the Board of Education of Tri-County Schools. UC Member Burkel was nominated Vice Chairperson by Member Swenson. Other nominations: None Chairperson Swenson declared Member Burkel duly elected by acclamation. Member Koland was nominated Clerk by Member Swenson. Other nominations: None Chairperson Swenson declared Member Koland duly elected by acclamation. Member Murray moved, Member Sollund seconded to adopt the 2016-17 final budget as presented by Superintendent Sorgaard. UC PRELIMINARY REVENUE FOR 2016-17 PRELIMINARY EXPENDITURES FOR 2016-17 General Fund 3,201,737 General Fund 3,034,283 Food Service 125,850 Food Service 131,696 Community Service 73,848 Community Service 69,568 Bonds 294,475 Bonds 215,714 Total $3,695,910 Total $3,451,261 FINAL REVENUE FOR 2016-17 FINAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2016-17 General Fund 3,321,803 General Fund 3,145.837 Food Service 127,350 Food Service 129,696 Community Service 71,699 Community Service 69,575 Bonds 295,546 Bonds 215,714 Total $3,816,398 Total $3,560,822 Member Burkel moved, Member Swenson seconded to adopt calendar revised option #1 for the 2017-18 school year. The details are on file in the superintendent’s office. UC Member Burkel moved and Member Sollund seconded to accept the retirement letter from Mr. Roger Jacobson with his last day being July 31, 2017. UC Member Murray moved, and Member Koland seconded to approve the content of the Supt./Principal Search Brochure as presented. UC Dean of Students Amb reported on the following: Academic Testing Calendar 16-17; HS Presentation at KCC on 2-22; Title I Committee Meeting; Close Up Program; Donuts for Dads Feb. 16 Superintendent Sorgaard reported on the following: Initial Discussion of Possible Reductions for 2017-2018; Administrative Search Progress; Hire Elementary Teacher; Spring Sports Low Participation; Hire Custodian; Applied for Expansion of PreK Program; State Budget Board Reports: NWRIC: A short reorganizational meeting was held. Region I: Reorganizational meeting was held and business conference was discussed. Member Burkel moved, Member Olson seconded to adjourn. UC Respectfully submitted by Mark Koland, Clerk ________________ Next Meeting: March 15 at 7:00 p.m.