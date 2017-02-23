Senator Johnson presents Red River Watch bill

On Monday, Senator Mark Johnson (R-East Grand Forks) presented SF 399 in the Committee on Environment and Natural Resources Policy and Legacy Finance. The legislation appropriates money for the Red River Basin River Watch Program.

“River Watch enhances our students’ educational opportunities,” said senator Johnson. “By providing hands on learning experiences our students are developing their science, technology, engineering, and math skills, while learning about our local watershed.”

The River Watch Program works with 28 schools around the Red River Valley. In the program’s 22-year history river watch teams have collected data from 150 unique sties, and totaled over 10,000 visits to rivers, streams, and agricultural ditches in the Red River Basin. The River Watch Program engages students in the classroom and outdoors by providing learning experiences involving water quality monitoring, biological monitoring, river exploration trips, and snow studies.

The legislation was laid over for possible inclusion in the Legacy Omnibus Bill.