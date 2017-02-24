Badger board approves wall for robotics team space

At its February 13 meeting, the Badger School Board approved granting the district permission to designate no more than $4000 to build a 60-foot long wall to create a more conducive space in the Badger Bus Garage for the Badger Robotics team to call home.

Making this motion, board member Carol Rhen added that she thinks it’s “prudent” to post this project on the school website and to count on board members’ word of mouth, both coming at no cost to the district, to call out for bids on this project. Superintendent Tom Jerome agreed to post this info on the district website, including a deadline for response.

This request came after the robotics team moved from working in the Badger Industrial Arts Room and into what Jerome termed “dead space,” used for odds and ends, in front of three fleet vehicles located in the Badger Bus Garage. The team would like this space converted to provide a secure area and conducive atmosphere for them to work in the winter months.

To improve the insulation of this space, Jerome asked the board if the district could pursue this project, totaling, according to Allen Monsrud Construction, $3300. The district at that time hadn’t yet asked for any bids outside this one. Speaking with Badger Transportation Director Tim Berger, Jerome said Berger told him he was fine with repurposing this space if the students were going to use it.

Speaking of students, board member Hauger asked if industrial arts students could build this wall. He at first made an initial motion to appropriate $3000 towards the project, have the district meet with Badger Industrial Arts teacher Mike Coltom to see if his students could do the project, and if not, to still go through with the project.

Board Chairperson Jamie Isane questioned whether having students build this wall could be more trouble than it’s worth, being the district has to deal with building codes. Badger Dean of Students Stacey Warne added that the district isn’t offering a construction class until next fall. This initial motion made by Hauger didn’t move forward.

Jerome then added that if the board wanted this wall built relatively soon, it could move forward with the project, or, if not, could wait until the fall. He did add that the build season is coming to an end soon– February 21 to be exact.

Board member Jeramy Swenson, a Badger Robotics team mentor, told the board that if it approved Allen Monsrud to do the project, Monsrud could have the project done that Wednesday (February 15).

Hauger responded by saying he would like to be fair and ask for bids from others, realizing it could set the project back. Jerome then brought up the idea of calling out for bids on the school website.

Isane understood the idea of being fair to all, but didn’t think they would see many differences in bids on a project of this size. Hauger then asked Swenson his opinion in terms of how imperative it was to have the project done now.

Swenson said he would like to see the project done now to provide the robotics team a home. As of February 21, the project hadn’t yet began.

