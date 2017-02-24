Summary Publishing of Ordinance No 94- Flood Ordinance (A full copy of this is available at the city office or www.greenbushmn.govoffice2.com) THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GREENBUSH, MINNESOTA DOES ORDAIN: SECTION 1.0 STATUTORY AUTHORIZATION, FINDINGS OF FACT AND PURPOSE 1.1 Statutory Authorization: The legislature of the State of Minnesota has, in Minnesota Statutes Chapter 103F and Chapter 462 delegated the responsibility to local government units to adopt regulations designed to minimize flood losses. Therefore, the City Council of the City of Greenbush, Minnesota, does ordain as follows. 1.2 Purpose: 1.21 This ordinance regulates development in the flood hazard areas of the City of Greenbush. These flood hazard areas are subject to periodic inundation, which may result in loss of life and property, health and safety hazards, disruption of commerce and governmental services, extraordinary public expenditures for flood protection and relief, and impairment of the tax base. It is the purpose of this ordinance to promote the public health, safety, and general welfare by minimizing these losses and disruptions. 1.22 National Flood Insurance Program Compliance. This ordinance is adopted to comply with the rules and regulations of the National Flood Insurance Program codified as 44 Code of Federal Regulations Parts 59 -78, as amended, so as to maintain the community’s eligibility in the National Flood Insurance Program. 1.23 This ordinance is also intended to preserve the natural characteristics and functions of watercourses and floodplains in order to moderate flood and stormwater impacts, improve water quality, reduce soil erosion, protect aquatic and riparian habitat, provide recreational opportunities, provide aesthetic benefits and enhance community and economic development. SECTION 2.0 GENERAL PROVISIONS 2.1 Lands to Which Ordinance Applies: This ordinance applies to all lands within the jurisdiction of the City of Greenbush shown on the Official Zoning Map and/or the attachments to the map as being located within the boundaries of the Floodway, Flood Fringe, or General Floodplain Districts. The boundaries of the zoning districts are determined by scaling distances on the Flood Insurance Rate Map, or as modified in accordance with 2.12 below. 2.11 The Floodway, Flood Fringe and General Floodplain Districts are overlay districts that are superimposed on all existing zoning districts. The standards imposed in the overlay districts are in addition to any other requirements in this ordinance. In case of a conflict, the more restrictive standards will apply. 2.12 Where a conflict exists between the floodplain limits illustrated on the official zoning map and actual field conditions, the flood elevations shall be the governing factor in locating the regulatory floodplain limits. 2.13 Persons contesting the location of the district boundaries will be given a reasonable opportunity to present their case to the City Council and to submit technical evidence. 2.2 Incorporation of Maps by Reference: The following maps together with all attached material are hereby adopted by reference and declared to be a part of the Official Zoning Map and this ordinance. The attached material includes the Flood Insurance Study for Roseau County, Minnesota, and Incorporated Areas, dated April 19, 2017 and the Flood Insurance Rate Map panels enumerated below, dated April 19, 2017, all prepared by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. These materials are on file in the City Clerk’s office. 27135C0654D 27135C0658D 27135C0675 This ordinance was passed February 21, 2017 Brenda Sather, Mayor Anita Locken, Clerk-Treasurer (March 1, 2017)