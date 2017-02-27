Bengtson and Olson travel to State Capitol

County Engineer Kelly Bengtson and Commissioner Leon Olson stopped by the new Senate Office Building last week as part of the Transportation Day at the Capitol to discuss transportation funding concerns with Senator Mark Johnson from East Grand Forks.

Commissioner Olson suggested a 1:1 wetland replacement ratio vs. the current state required 2:1 compared to the federal rule which is 1:1 as a cost saving measure. He also suggested a no till farming practice as an alternative to perennial grass buffer strips. Bengtson requested approval of bridge bonding funds now vs. later so project plans that are ready to go can be advertised now vs. in August. They had earlier meetings with Representative Dan Fabian and Transportation Finance chair Senator Scott Newman.

