INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 390/2017 PARTIAL ROOF REHABILITATION

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 390

LAKE OF THE WOODS SCHOOL

INVITATION TO BID

2017 PARTIAL ROOF REHABILITATION

Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received for the 2017 PARTIAL ROOF REHABILITATION PROJECT by Independent School District 390, hereinafter the “Owner,” at the District Office of Lake of the Woods School, located at 236 15th Avenue SW, Baudette, MN 56623, until 10:00 a.m., local time, on Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at which time and place bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

In general, the work consists of the removal of the existing roof systems and associated materials on approximately 27,300 sq ft of the facilities and installation of new roofing systems as specified. The owner will not entertain bids from multiple contractors for supplies and/or equipment and/or materials and/or labor. It is the Owner’s intent to award the project to one Contractor.

Bidding Documents have been prepared by ZMD Engineered Solutions, LLC (ZMD), 28 – 2nd Street NW, Suite #100, Osseo, MN 55369 (telephone: 763-515-8733) and will be available on Friday, March 3, 2017. To order documents and view project information such as Drawings, Specification, updated plan holder list, addenda and bid results, visit the Franz Reprographics web site at www.franzrepro.com and select the Franz Public Plan Room. Please login with your email address and password, or Register if this is your first time in the Plan Room. Select the project from the list of public projects. Once you have selected the project, please review the Bid Package Information for ordering documents. To receive Electronic Downloads, Bid Addenda and Shipped Order Confirmations for this project, you must make the following email address a Safe Sender in your Outlook Email: info@ipdservices.com If you do not do this, your email server may block the receipt of these notifications. Instructions to make an email address a Safe Sender, please go to Outlook Email Help. If you still have problems, please contact Franz Reprographics by phone at 763-503-3401.

Documents may also be reviewed at ZMD, 28 – 2nd Street NW, Suite #100, Osseo, MN 55369 and Independent School District 390, District Office, 236 15th Avenue Southwest, Baudette, MN 56623.

On Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at 2:00 p.m., a mandatory pre-bid conference will be held at the project site located at 236 15th Avenue Southwest, Baudette, MN 56623. Contractors are to meet at the District Office.

All interested bidders must submit with their bid along with the “Contractor Responsibility Affidavit and Acknowledgement Form” as provided in the Bid Documents verifying compliance to Minnesota Statute 16C.285, Subd. 3.

A Bid Bond or Certified Check for 5% of the maximum bid, payable to Independent School District 390, is required as a guarantee that if the bid is accepted, the Bidder will execute and file the proposed contract and provide 100% Performance and Payment Bonds within ten (10) days after the award of the Contract. Bid deposits will be returned to the Bidder as soon as the Contract and Bonds are executed. If, after ten (10) days, the Bidder fails to execute said Contract and Bonds, the Certified Check or Bid Bond will be forfeited to Independent School District 390, as liquidated damages.

The Owner reserves the right to waive irregularities and to reject any and all bids.

No bid may be withdrawn for a period of thirty (30) days after the date set for the opening thereof.

At the Owner’s discretion, liquidated damages in the amount of Five-Hundred-Dollars ($500.00) per day will be assessed against the Contract if the project is not completed on the dates indicated.

Jeff Nelson

Superintendent