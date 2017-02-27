Minutes of Special Meeting The Board of Trustees Badger ISD 676 A Special Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Badger ISD 676 was held Monday, January 30, 2017, beginning at 5:30 PM in the ITV Computer Lab. 1. Call to Order at 5:32 P.M. 1. 1. Roll Call: Jamie Isane, Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Carol Rhen, Jeramy Swenson 1. 2. Administration: Tom Jerome and Shena Brandt 1.3. Department Manager: Jarod Magnusson 1.4. Visitors Present: Robert Wallace, Linda Johnson, Daniel Carpenter, Brady Johnson, Mary Langaas, Shannon Dostal, Sherri Kruger, Gretchen Lee, Becky Dostal. 2. Member Rhen approved the agenda. Second by Member Christianson. U.C. 3. The board met to consider some or all of the allegations against an employee of the district in an open session in accordance with Minn. Stat.13D.05, subd. 2(b). 4. It was reported to Superintendent Jerome that board member Hauger expressed concerns that the employment of an employee was placing the district in a position of liability. Superintendent Jerome reported after seeking legal counsel the district had no liability. 5. Employment hiring procedures were reviewed by the board. Background check procedures were reviewed by the board. Board Member Hauger requested to see the application of the employee. The application of employment was reviewed by all board members. The school board expressed no concerns with the employees completed application. 6. Member Isane stated that any concerns regarding the districts policy’s and background check procedures can be addressed at a later date. 7. Member Swenson made a motion that the board take no action. Member Rhen Seconded the motion. U.C. 8. Adjourn Motion by Member Swenson, Second by Member Rhen to adjourn the meeting at 6:23 P.M. Cari Dostal, Clerk Jamie Isane, Chairperson (March 1, 2017)