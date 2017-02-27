School District No. 595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota/Notice of Bids

NOTICE OF PUBLIC BIDS The Board of Education of Independent School District No. 595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota will be selling the following vehicles: 2003 GMC Yukon 170,039 miles V8 5.3 Liter – Automatic Transmission 2WD 2005 Chevrolet Suburban 107,600 miles V8, 5.3 Liter – Automatic Transmission 4WD All bids should be submitted in a sealed envelope clearly marked “SEALED BID” to Mike Kolness, Superintendent of Schools, 203 14th Street NE, East Grand Forks, Minnesota 56721. Bids must be submitted by mail, carrier, or in person by 12:00 p.m. on Friday, March 10, 2017. These vehicles can be viewed by appointment. Please contact the Superintendent’s Office at 218-773-3494 to schedule an appointment. Independent School District No. 595 reserves the right to reject any and all bids. (March 1 & 8, 2017)